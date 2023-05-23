StoneX Group Inc. Invests $974,000 in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period.

Shares of GTEK stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.13. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

