StoneX Group Inc. Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,163,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

