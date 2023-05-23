StoneX Group Inc. Buys 1,077 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 419.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 101,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 82,241 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 68,134 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,347,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 665,462 shares worth $29,332,239. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,166,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,843,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

