Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $11.63. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 53,240 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STOK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 24,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $250,427.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,396.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 9.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $547.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.