StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Lannett by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 247,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lannett by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 615,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lannett by 152.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

