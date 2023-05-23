StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HSON has been the subject of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of HSON stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85.

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.25. Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

