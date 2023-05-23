StockNews.com Downgrades Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

