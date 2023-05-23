StockNews.com Downgrades Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Unilever Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UL opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.
Unilever Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unilever (UL)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.