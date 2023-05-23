StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.34. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
