Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May 23rd (AIZ, AOIFF, BRFS, CB, CBAY, CCCS, CHT, CLF, CTPVF, CVX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 23rd:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $189.00 target price on the stock.

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock.

