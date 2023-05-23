StepStone Group (STEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect StepStone Group to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StepStone Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.25 and a beta of 1.36. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

STEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $68,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

