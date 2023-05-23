Status Market Capitalization Tops $92.53 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, Status has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $92.53 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00025644 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,063.50 or 0.99938292 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02365744 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,281,107.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.