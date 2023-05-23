Starname Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $503,940.08 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $503,940.08 and approximately $2,089.63 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname Coin Profile

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

