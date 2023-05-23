Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $100.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

