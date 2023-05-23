Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.19) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.07) to GBX 880 ($10.95) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 980 ($12.19) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 930.83 ($11.58).

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

LON:STAN traded up GBX 19.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 653.20 ($8.12). The stock had a trading volume of 10,290,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,076. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 515.60 ($6.41) and a one year high of GBX 799.40 ($9.94). The company has a market cap of £18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 625.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 650.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Standard Chartered Company Profile

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.43), for a total transaction of £103,466.07 ($128,689.14). In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.18), for a total value of £114,011.66 ($141,805.55). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.43), for a total transaction of £103,466.07 ($128,689.14). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,570 shares of company stock worth $48,711,307. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

