St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Insider Andrew Croft Sells 115 Shares

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) insider Andrew Croft sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,151 ($14.32), for a total transaction of £1,323.65 ($1,646.33).

Andrew Croft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Andrew Croft sold 15,346 shares of St. James’s Place stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.63), for a total transaction of £180,468.96 ($224,463.88).

St. James’s Place Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:STJ traded down GBX 7.64 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,147.36 ($14.27). 717,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,179.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,184.35. St. James’s Place plc has a 52-week low of GBX 904.60 ($11.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,310 ($16.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,582.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

St. James’s Place Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.19 ($0.46) per share. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,260.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.34) to GBX 1,200 ($14.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.17) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.66) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($19.53) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of St. James’s Place to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,390 ($17.29) to GBX 1,400 ($17.41) in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,392.78 ($17.32).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

