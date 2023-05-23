Square Token (SQUA) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00006896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $70,580.42 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Square Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 1.81548269 USD and is down -9.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $191,371.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Square Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Square Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.