SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,997. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $711.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

