SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,601,329 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 3,611,427 shares.The stock last traded at $29.48 and had previously closed at $29.51.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,242,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 166,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 107,870 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

