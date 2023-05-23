SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.38 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 0.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

SGRP opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. SPAR Group has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPAR Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc operates as a global merchandising and brand marketing services company, which engages in providing a broad range of sales enhancing services to retailers across most classes of trade, and consumer goods manufacturers and distributors around the world. It operates through the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) geographical segments.

