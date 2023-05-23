SouthState Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SouthState Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,644 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $666,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 127,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 316,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
