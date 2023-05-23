Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC lessened its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises about 9.7% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $95.11. 376,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $99.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

