Somerset Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Somerset Group LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,472 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.8% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 278,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,373,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.39. 2,129,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,572. The company has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,744.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $203.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.26.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.