Somerset Group LLC Buys New Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 365.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 284,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 79.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

