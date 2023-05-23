Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Director Purchases $38,556.00 in Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) Director Richard Caring bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,403.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance
SHCO stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 126,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.58.
Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile
