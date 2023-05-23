Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Director Purchases $38,556.00 in Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) Director Richard Caring bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,403.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

SHCO stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 126,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.58.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

