Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises approximately 4.4% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,124. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average is $147.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

