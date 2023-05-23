Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $9.19

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $8.86. Snap One shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 13,746 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $268.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.48 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Snap One by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 949,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 111,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 154,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 204,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

