SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stake Raised by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,543 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 65,843 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 405.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,988,000 after purchasing an additional 676,547 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. 409,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 4.40. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.