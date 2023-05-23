SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. SingularityNET has a market cap of $328.23 million and $33.11 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025463 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017935 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,216.88 or 1.00064433 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002377 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,071,357 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,845,367.0392976 with 1,215,068,775.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.27058797 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $34,269,227.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

