Siacoin Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $179.73 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,184.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00334437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.65 or 0.00557844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00067488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.45 or 0.00424685 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001157 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,137,662,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.