Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for RS Group (LON:RS1)

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RS1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) target price on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.82) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on RS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,032.86 ($12.85).

RS Group Stock Performance

RS1 traded down GBX 61.60 ($0.77) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 791.20 ($9.84). 2,828,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 878.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 922.85. RS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 786.69 ($9.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.54). The stock has a market cap of £3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

