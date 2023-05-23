Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

KNOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goodbody raised Kainos Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,344 ($16.72) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Kainos Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,525 ($18.97) to GBX 1,270 ($15.80) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.40) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,468.50 ($18.26).

Shares of LON:KNOS traded up GBX 75 ($0.93) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,299 ($16.16). The company had a trading volume of 367,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,736. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,330.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 954.50 ($11.87) and a one year high of GBX 1,760 ($21.89). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,296.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,428.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

