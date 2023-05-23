Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

STV Group Stock Performance

STVG traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 246 ($3.06). The stock had a trading volume of 4,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,137. The firm has a market cap of £114.93 million, a PE ratio of 664.86 and a beta of -0.02. STV Group has a 12 month low of GBX 235 ($2.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 315 ($3.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 252.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 265.19.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

