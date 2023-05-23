Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
STV Group Stock Performance
STVG traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 246 ($3.06). The stock had a trading volume of 4,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,137. The firm has a market cap of £114.93 million, a PE ratio of 664.86 and a beta of -0.02. STV Group has a 12 month low of GBX 235 ($2.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 315 ($3.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 252.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 265.19.
About STV Group
Read More
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.