Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter.

DFIV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.82. 148,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

