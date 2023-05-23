Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,260 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,744,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 438,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,642,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $25.57. 655,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,363. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.