Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $20.27 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $20,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.21 during trading on Tuesday. 1,200,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,386,348. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

