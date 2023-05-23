Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $17.70 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $17,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 36,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,532. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

