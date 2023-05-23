Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 71,645 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $58,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.45. 697,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,917. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

