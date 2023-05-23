Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SCHG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,848. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

