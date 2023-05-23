Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 11,363 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,671,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $901,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,105 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $863,392,000 after purchasing an additional 574,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,706,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,052,000 after purchasing an additional 671,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.36. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

