Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 9000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.20.
About Select Sands
Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.
