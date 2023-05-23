Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Rain Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Rain Oncology stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,973,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,224. Rain Oncology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $43.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Rain Oncology Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

