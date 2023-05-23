Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in argenx by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of argenx by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,352. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.15. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $304.14 and a fifty-two week high of $423.99.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. Equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.24.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

