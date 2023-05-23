Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 439,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,241. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $51.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

