Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 2.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $25,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 677.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.41. 785,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.46.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

