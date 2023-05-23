Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $75.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,704 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 6.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $75,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after acquiring an additional 81,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 447,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,195. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $68.59.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.774 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

See Also

