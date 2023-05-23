Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,498 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications comprises 4.2% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Rogers Communications worth $50,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,931,000 after buying an additional 3,163,142 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 550.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after buying an additional 1,438,968 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 452.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,048,976 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,608,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 833,695 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,025,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 794,069 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 80,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,086. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.11%.

Several research firms have commented on RCI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

