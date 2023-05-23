Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,386 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 616.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 370.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 776,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after purchasing an additional 611,972 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,483.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 188,844 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 45,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

