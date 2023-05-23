SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Down to $17.52

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $15.66. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 116,151 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $584.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.11 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 96.37%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

See Also

