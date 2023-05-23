Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Announces Dividend of $0.26

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2612 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Safran Price Performance
Shares of SAFRY opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. Safran has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $39.43.
Safran Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safran (SAFRY)
- Doximity is an Overlooked Medical Ecosystem AI Play
- Key Terms You Need to Know When Trading Low-Float Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks And 1 Cheap Sector The Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Stock Can Keep Floating Higher
- Can IonQ Be the Leader in Quantum Computing as a Service?
Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.