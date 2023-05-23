Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $99.90

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.90, but opened at $102.39. Ryanair shares last traded at $102.47, with a volume of 76,946 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.41. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.45.
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
