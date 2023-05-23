Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $99.90

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.90, but opened at $102.39. Ryanair shares last traded at $102.47, with a volume of 76,946 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.41. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

About Ryanair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.